People gather trash on the beach for the Huddle for 100 beach clean up at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. Climate change poses a threat to South Florida’s way of life, including Miami’s customary spot in the NFL’s Super Bowl rotation. The game will be played Sunday in Miami for the 11th time, the most of any city. But the sea and temperature are rising, which could eventually make South Florida an unsuitable Super Bowl site. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)