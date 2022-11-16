Before I left Limestone to visit Colonial Williamsburg, Va., for the first time, I asked friends who had been there what they recommended I see or experience while in that area.
Peanut soup was the most passionate reply. I just had to try peanut soup while there, I was assured.
Peanut soup? Sounded weird to me, and not very tasty. But more on that later.
I visited Colonial Williamsburg for two days, which I found adequate to take in everything worth taking in, at least for me.
The town is described as a living-history museum. It has three main wide streets that run east to west, and several other streets that intersect them. Some of the buildings are preserved 18th-century buildings, and others are modern-day reconstructions of what was originally there.
Colonial Williamsburg was the capital of the Colony and Commonwealth of Virginia from 1699 to 1780. Most of it is closed to motorized vehicles. The entire, mammoth preservation project begun in the 1920s was a collaborative project. The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation was founded by the wealthy John D. Rockefeller Jr., and his wife, Abby Rockefeller.
But what of peanut soup? Where could I eat that? I learned from my hotel staff that only one place in the Williamsburg area served it: the recreated King’s Arms Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg.
The problem is it was by reservation only. I called and learned reservations were filled up that week. But I was told to wait outside the small tavern in the late afternoon, when it opened, in hopes of a cancellation, an opening to squeeze in a one-person party (me). Would I be successful in my endeavor? And if so, would I actually like the soup? More on that later ...
After hearing a fascinating one-man impersonation of 18th-century statesman Col. George Mason, I walked to an apothecary. Outside, a tourist said ,in tongue-in-cheek manner, to an interpreter costumed in colonial clothes, “Do you have something for what ails me?”
Inside, a woman behind the reconstructed medicine shop talked about the 18th-century era when the shop was in business.
She said it could take days or weeks to make the medicines, and that opium was about the only pain reliever they had in stock.
“You could buy whatever you wanted – no prescription needed – as long as your pocketbook would let you,” she stated.
She held up a large slab of authentic yellow spermicide wax which came from a whale and was used at the time for ointments.
Most products came from England. The apothecary sold household goods, as well, like nutmeg and other spices.
She said two doctors in the area extended credit to customers for up to one year, and local churches helped pay for medicines for customers with low finances.
Back outside, I enjoyed a cool breeze, with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. There were a lot of tourists, but it was not crowded.
I heard the clip-clop of a horse-drawn carriage with two tourists inside. There were also a few joggers, bicyclists, and electric scooters in action on the wide streets.
It cost $46.99 for a one day’s pass to the historic area; seniors get a 10% discount. Good walking shoes are a must.
There are gardens, live animals in pastures, art museums, the capitol building, and governor’s palace, eating places, merchant shops, churches, and more.
The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation states that the preservation of nearly 600 buildings in the 307-acre historic area is a full-time undertaking. It says, “The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation daily affirms its motto, ‘That the Future May Learn from the Past.’”
Chowning’s Tavern had a 45-minute wait for lunch, but behind it, wisely hidden from the main street, was Chowning’s Garden Fare, an outdoor modern eatery. One man sarcastically said, “I’d like two of those colonial hamburgers.”
Here’s a money-saving tip: bring your own bottled water and food. They’re not cheap in Colonial Williamsburg.
The folk and decorative arts museums were informative and interesting.
My favorite building may have been the luxurious Williamsburg Inn, which serves breakfast and dinner. Built in 1936, it borders the historic era and was built by the Rockefellers during the Great Depression. Queen Elizabeth II visited and stayed there one night, I was informed by a local newspaper.
It is a short walk from the Golden Horseshoe Grille, where on the second-floor patio, I had a close-up view of a public golf course and enjoyed a peach cobbler with ice cream for $10. I was told other popular items on the menu include a grilled pimento cheese sandwich and brisket.
A must-see for everyone is the fife and drum corps, which perform Revolutionary era tunes behind a courthouse in a field, and then march while playing down Francis Street. There is no extra charge to watch and hear them.
A free shuttle bus has stops around the edges of the historic district, and to the adjacent Merchants Square, a modern shopping area with cafes and outdoor tables, a cheese shop, a candy shop, clothing shops, and 18th-century eateries like Mellow Mushroom and Baskin-Robbins.
On Thursday, I visited the archeological digs at Jamestown, where the British established a fort and settlement in May 1607.
“Archeological digs” may sound boring, but in fact a National Parks guide brings the past to life and explains what some of the digging has found. Fascinating!
The guide said John Smith may have been the first American in Jamestown because he didn’t believe in royalty — and “butted heads with the British.”
In the fall of 1609, Jamestown lost 240 colonists due to Indian attacks, starvation, and bad well water, our guide informed us.
Smith returned to England in 1609, and wrote that Pocahontas saved his life. Our guide said they had a father-daughter relationship.
There’s a modern-day Dale House Cafe on the grounds that has drinks and food for tourists. The Voorhees Archaearium Archaeology Museum of early Jamestown history was well worth a visit. I bought another magnet in the gift shop.
After a walking tour of the digs and the settlement, be sure to drive the road around the Jamestown Island, where they are located. Informative history markers on turnoffs, which can be read without getting out of your vehicle, are very helpful. One said American bald eagles still feed on the plentiful fish in the James River and build their nests high in the trees. Watch out for joggers and bicyclists on the road.
Another place to visit in the so-called “Historic Triangle,” which includes Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown, is Yorktown.
If you do nothing else, visit the American Revolution Museum in Yorktown. The introductory, creative video is excellent, and tells of the African-Americans and American Indians who fought in the Continental Army and their desires for freedom and recognition.
Friday was my last full day in the area, the last chance to try peanut soup. Julie at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation assured me that “the peanut soup is excellent” at the King’s Arms Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg.
That evening, I went there and asked to be put on the waiting list.
Sure enough, an hour later, I was ushered in to the recreated tavern, which sits on the original foundation.
It doesn’t look like what I imagined a 1700s tavern to look like, but I was told some of the items on the menu were authentic dishes of the 18th century, including hunter’s game pie (tender venison, rabbit, and duck, with mushrooms, onions and bacon lardons). The menu said it was “stewed in fine port wine and put forth under a flaky crust.” ONLY $39. It was like a pot pie, I was told.
I went with the tasty carrot puffs, an appetizer that was like hush puppies, for $10, and ... AND “peanut soupe”, a tavern specialty served with roasted peanuts and sherry cream, for $8.
My server Lydia told me peanuts were served in a lot of dishes in the 18th century. She said they came from Portugal on slave ships.
Folks, the peanut soup was magnificent. DELICIOUS! It was thick and creamy, with peanut shavings sprinkled on top.
Mission accomplished!