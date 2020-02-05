The Greeneville Arts Council and The General Morgan Inn are hosting “Colorful Landscapes,” an exhibit featuring the vibrant and colorful artwork of Amy Saxonmeyer, in the Mason House Gallery through the month of February. A meet-the-artist reception, including hors d’oeuvres and libations in the ArtSpace Gallery, is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. This free event is open to the public.