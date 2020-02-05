The Greeneville Arts Council and The General Morgan Inn are hosting “Colorful Landscapes,” an exhibit featuring the vibrant and colorful artwork of Amy Saxonmeyer, in the Mason House Gallery through the month of February.
A meet-the-artist reception, including hors d’oeuvres and libations in the ArtSpace Gallery, is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. This free event is open to the public.
This is Saxonmeyer’s third exhibit in the Mason House Gallery. She refers to herself as a “self-taught contemporary folk artist.”
Not only has she been a member of The Greeneville Arts Council for thirteen years, Saxonmeyer also served on the organization’s board of directors for two years and as president for three years.
Saxonmeyer has in the past, and continues to this day, to serve and volunteer her time and talents to several other local organizations, such as The Tusculum Jazz Band, The Greeneville Greene County History Museum, The Downtown Greeneville Quilt Trail, The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, The Greeneville Mural Project and INDIVISIBLE Greene County TN. She is also one half of the locally well-known jazz musical duo, “The Smooth Sounds of ROUTE 66.”
For further information about this or other exhibits, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366, visit the website greenevilleartscouncil.org, or see the Greeneville Arts Council Facebook page.