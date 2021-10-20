What do you get when you mix comedy, magic, and ventriloquism?
The answer is nationally known performer Andy Gross.
Gross’ show mixing the three arts can be seen Friday at the Capitol Theater, from 8-10 p.m.
In a recent phone interview from his home in Los Angeles, Gross said there have been well over 500 million online views of videos of him performing magic, mostly of his Split Man act.
In the act, which he said he’ll probably open with at his show at the Capitol Theater, Gross cuts himself in half, then the top half of him grabs his bottom half while walking.
In the online videos, several people shriek in horror or run away when Gross appears as split in two to unsuspecting people in a public park. One teenage boy can be heard saying, “That is just not right!” before running to his vehicle and driving off in a hurry.
Because of the internet, and widespread views of his viral videos, Gross has travelled internationally, including to such destinations as Dubai in the Middle East, Rome, Paris, London, and Barcelona.
Other talents of Gross sure to be seen Friday include levitating a person, throwing his voice, reading minds, and making a talking puppet out of an audience member.
Gross, 50, has been featured on The Ellen Show, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox, MTV, VH1, and other shows for “his mind-blowing antics,” according to a press release.
“In almost every show, I’m trying something new. I’m always, always, constantly putting new stuff in there,” Gross said.
He said of his show Friday, “It should be nice and fun. I hope people get out there (to the theater). I don’t think COVID will be a problem.”
Gross, who grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, claims he didn’t set out to perform comedy, magic, and ventriloquism. Racquetball was the rage in the late 70s and early 80s and Gross excelled at the sport. By the age of 15 he was on a professional tour, with endorsements, advertising, and “making a lot of money.”
“Sports looked like it was my future,” said Gross, who moved to California to pursue that career.
But when he was 24- or 25-years-old, racquetball as a favorite national pastime “died” and his career vanished — no tournaments, no endorsements, no livelihood.
He decided to go to “open mics” in comedy clubs and became successful at that. His new career grew from doing two- to three-minute acts, then opening for other acts until he finally had his own starring act. He added magic and ventriloquism, his former hobbies, and from there his shows evolved.
Gross said he has performed at casinos in Las Vegas, comedy clubs, theaters, and corporate company functions, the last of which he described as “fantastic.”
With the advent of widespread COVID-19 in 2020, “there were not as many (corporate) parties going on,” he said. “But now, theaters are opening up again, so I think we’re okay.”
In the earlier days of performing in comedy clubs, he found that “Some comedy clubs wanted straight stand-up comedy, but in the current days, ventriloquists have become headline acts again. They’re getting a much younger crowd. Fifteen-20 years ago, it was a dying art.”
Gross said ventriloquism caught his eye after seeing a movie starring actress Ann-Margret, in which dummies come to life and start killing people. Later, when in school, Gross would sometimes disguise his voice and throw it to speakers in the classrooms to excuse himself from class.
As a youth, his father, a businessman, went on a trip to Manhattan and witnessed a street magician make a handkerchief disappear. Intrigued, he stayed around until the man had finished all his performances, and asked him about the act.
His father then bought the trick at the Louie Tannens magic store in town, which Gross said is still in business, and gave it to his son to learn. From there, Gross started doing more magic tricks and his show was born.
He said a prince once asked him to do a private show for him and friends on his yacht, walking around doing the Split Man act.
“I wish I could do that,” he lamented, noting there are limitations on what he can do as part of the act. Walking around on a yacht as the Split Man is technically just not possible.
Tickets for Friday’s show at the Capitol Theater are $27 each.