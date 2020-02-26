Many little boys enjoy pretending to be their heroes and immersing themselves in their stories, but for most that ends with childhood. Keifer Helle, who quietly stepped into the park manager position at David Crockett Birthplace State Park last month, gets another chance.
“As a child with a good imagination, I probably saved the Alamo 6,000 times in my youth, pretending to be David Crockett. I always had an interest in him growing up,” Helle said, adding, “I’m excited to be here and to be able to preserve and protect this area and, of course, telling the story of David Crockett. That’s where it’s humbling, to be at his birthplace and being able to share his story. I kind of have to pinch myself to be in the position I’m in right now.”
Helle grew up in Greene County during a time, he said, that technology hadn’t taken over our lives as much as it has now.
“Going outside wasn’t punishment,” he explained. “It was encouraged and I enjoyed playing outside and interacting with nature. I had such a creative imagination that it was easy for me to come up with different scenarios and play games. I was also very active in church and basketball and things like that as I got older.”
Those early years instilled values in Helle that still guide him today.
“Faith, family and friends, that’s the Greene County motto I would imagine,” he said, summing it up.
Helle’s first career aim started him on a different path: a degree in architecture. That path took a sharp turn when he realized he didn’t have the free-hand drawing skills required for the program. Looking back, he said the pivotal moment allowed him to realize what he already knew intuitively — working at a drafting table wasn’t where he wanted to be.
“The short version of the story is that the reason I’m in this position is because I can’t draw,” he joked. “The longer version is, I was the typical freshman just trying to find my place in the world. Eventually, I went into the sport and leisure management degree program at East Tennessee State University with a concentration in park management. It was great.”
Helle speaks of his professors and mentors with gratitude for their guidance and helping to lead him to a career in Tennessee State Parks. But it was an internship at DCBSP that got him hooked.
“Tennessee State Parks has a position called a Seasonal Interpretive Recreator or an SIR position,” he explained. “My first internship ever as an SIR was here at Crockett Birthplace back in 2012. So this was the first ever Tennessee State park that I worked for. I actually recently hired an SIR intern here for the first time since I arrived and it was kind of a surreal moment for me.”
His first full-time job as a park ranger took him to Standing Stone State Park in Cookeville, Tenn., where he stayed for a year and a half while living in nearby Livingston. He later accepted a post at Roan Mountain State Park where he worked as a Ranger before taking his current position as park manager at DCBSP. Helle said he misses the people and parks he’s left behind but is happy to be back home in Greene County, which has grown during the eight years he’s been gone.
“It’s changed so much and so rapidly that I’ve felt almost kind of unfamiliar with my hometown,” He said. “It’s almost like I’m rediscovering where I’m from all over again. It’s been fun seeing all the changes.”
Helle officially became park manager in January and says he’s been getting his feet under him and observing as much as he can before setting any future goals for the park. He’s looking for a balance that will serve all of the park’s visitors.
“You’ve got the story, the historical side, which is Davy Crockett,” he explains. “Then you’ve got the day use and facility use, like the campground and pool. And of course, you have the natural elements like the trails. My role coming in here is going to be to juggle (those three aspects) and make sure that we continue to have quality programs, that the facilities are being well managed and our natural resources are being protected, and encourage folks to come out and enjoy all the park has to offer.”
“Just as an analogy, it’s good to plan for the roof but you’ve got to make sure that your structure is solid first,” he added. “I want to make sure that we’re doing the best we can to keep things in a top tier quality so that visitors can feel safe and feel like they can truly have a great experience when they come out here.”
When it comes to events and major programs in the park, Helle plans to use his ample experience and varied skill set to the best advantage for park patrons.
“I want to make sure our events here at the park are planned properly so that we can align ourselves with the mission statement to provide quality outdoor experiences, as well as in telling the story of Crockett.
“I really want to emphasize the word quality — quality services, quality events, quality customer experience. If I could ask the community for anything, it would be patience when it comes to quality. We live in a world where everything is so instant that we kind of forget that quality takes time. Although they are getting pretty good with microwavable food, where you can have a good meal in just a minute, most other things take longer.”
Helle hopes other folks will want to help bring that quality to life.
“Reenactors and living history interpreters that have an interest in volunteering to share the Crockett story, I hope they’ll contact me,” he said. “I’ll have a cup of coffee and a good joke for them and we can sit down and talk about opportunities.”
Helle said the capital project to expand the museum and gift shop will go forward and a date will be set for groundbreaking. More information will be posted on the park’s Facebook page for the public as the plans are reassessed and construction draws nearer. One new feature in the museum will include a display of artifacts discovered on the property during an archeological dig headed by ETSU graduate student Reagan Cornett.
Helle hopes that someone might feel led to establish a friends group in the future to help support further development of the park and its facilities. Friends groups typically work with a park to promote growth and provide more opportunities for park visitors. But whatever the future holds for the park, he wants the public to feel the same ownership of the park that he does.
“I love to hear people say, ‘I love my state park,’” he said.
For now, he’s content to put on his uniform each day and try to give back to the community that gave him his start and has helped him along his way.