Dreamers and goal-setters of all ages wrote a total of 127 resolutions and wishes for 2022. More than 100 were written at the eighth annual Midnight on Main Resolution Station, and 16 were submitted online to the Town of Greeneville’s website.
Some included names, but most were anonymous. Several included drawings of hearts or smiley faces.
The resolutions were placed inside the Ball Drop by Greeneville Mayor and First Lady, W.T. and Andy Daniels, just prior to midnight Friday at the intersection of Main and Depot streets.
Many of the dreamers and goal-setters were among the large crowd who watched the ball be lit, raised toward the sky, and then lowered to the ground during the countdown of the final 10 seconds of 2021.
The most common wish in the resolutions was for happiness:
“To be happier than I ever can be.”
“To be happy in my skin.”
“The new year’s bring happiness and love. God Bless America.”
Speaking of God, several resolutions expressed a need to strengthen faith:
“To be closer to God.”
“Read through the Bible.”
“OBEY GOD!!!”
“Church every Sunday.”
“Lose 50 pounds and spend more time studying God’s Holy word.”
As usual, healthy habits were another popular wish for the new year:
“Be healthy and start running again!”
“Eat healthier and exercise.”
“To keep my family and friends healthy.”
“I’m gonna get healthy, lose weight, and be happy.”
“Lose weight, self care.”
“My New Year’s Resolution is to focus on my health and budget money better.”
Speaking of money, financial success was another common theme:
“Get my business going.”
“May our glasses sell.”
“Save money better.”
“Get more money.”
“Spend less money impulsively.”
“Shop at Walmart as little as possible.”
Steve wants to “Become a millionaire and retire.”
Another person said they want to “Take more time off work!”
A large number of resolutions focused on being a better person, especially toward specific family members:
“To be a better son.”
“Love my mom.”
“Be a better Husband and Dad to my Family, and I hope and pray that my dad gets better from the sickness.”
“To find a happier relationship. To see my dad.”
“Be the Mother my kids need me to be, not what I want to be.”
“My New Year’s Resolution is to spend more time with my family.”
“I want to be a better mom and wife.”
“I want to be nice to mommy.”
“To be a better boyfriend.”
“Be a better person.”
“Be a better human.”
“To be nicer.”
“Be nice at work!”
“Be more respectful.”
“Have more patience.”
Four resolutions mentioned having a baby in 2022, and one mentioned getting married.
Surprisingly, only three mentioned wishes for COVID to go away.
Four specifically mentioned friends, either making new ones or having more fun with ones already made.
Two specifically mentioned cancer:
“To heal cancer and stop violence.”
“No more cancer. Kick it in the Butt.”
Several focused on love:
“Love carelessly.”
“I have hope for love & growth.”
“Love forever.”
“More love.”
“To be more understanding of those hurting and in need.”
Several of the resolutions were obviously from the younger crowd, mentioning good grades, winning sports, and other school accomplishments. Myles wished to have a pet dinosaur, while Corey wants to learn his ABCs.
Three mentioned the goal of quitting smoking.
Several of the dreamers and goal-setters decided to fit numerous resolutions on one small piece of paper. For example, Amanda B. said “My resolution is to have more peace in the world, more happiness, and the best health! Teach values to your children. Hello 2022! And Kristy wants “To lose 10 pounds, To find a new job, To become a better person spiritually.”
Some of the resolutions were not very specific, but seemed to hold much meaning for the writers:
“Plant seeds to start my new life.”
“I will finally let go of everything that brings me negativity to my life.”
Others were more specific:
“Dance more.”
“To be better at guitar and singing.”
“Find the perfect home.”
“Start a bullet journal and keep it up every single day to achieve my goals better for the year and maintain healthier habits by writing them down and following thru with what was written.”
“Catch plenty of fish.”
“Catch at least 10 snakes.”
Instead of focusing on themselves, several of the dreamers made wishes for everyone else:
“That everyone has a safe, healthy, and prosperous New Year.”
“Wishing everyone good health and many memories. As time is our enemy, live it up. All love and good wishes.”
“My New Year’s Resolution for 2022 is to help bring more equality and less segregation, help people to love more and hate less.”
“I hope everybody has fun.”
And last, but certainly not least, someone wants to watch the ball drop next year.