Horticulture Educator and Ohio State University Entomology and Extension Specialist Joe Boggs will present “Connect the Dots: Plant Diversity, Pollinators and Pest Management ” on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. This is a free Zoom presentation sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society. To register, go to saps.us/. The registration deadline is noon on Sept. 15.
How does the abundance of flowering plants translate into a decreased number of plant pests? How do pollinators themselves play a critical role in the reduced need for insecticides? This presentation reveals the multi-layered connections between pollen and nectar and a parade of unsung insect heroes that keep pests in check, a release says.
Joe Boggs has over 29 years of Extension experience specializing in tree and shrub diagnostics and pest management and has served as a state-wide specialist. He averages over 100 teaching presentations per year including a recent presentation to the Perennial Plant Association.
He has published articles in numerous trade journals including Landsculptor (Michigan Green Industry Association), the Buckeye Arborist (Ohio Nursery and Landscape Association) and the Canadian Groundskeeper, according to the release.
He is the co-leader for the Ohio State University Buckeye Environmental Horticulture Team and a frequent contributor to the Buckeye Yard and Garden Line blog. His weekly radio segment, “Buggy Joe Boggs Report,” runs from April through October on the Saturday morning show, “In the Garden with Ron Wilson,” (iHeartRadio: WKRC, Cincinnati; News Radio 610 WTVN, Columbus).
Southern Appalachian Plant Society is a regional non-profit educational organization dedicated to providing learning opportunities on plants and gardening through programs, projects and member interactions. SAPS membership is open to anyone with an interest in gardening, whether a beginner or expert. For more information visit saps.us/.