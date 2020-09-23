Editor’s Note: Anyone who knows me knows I love food. The challenge, when cooking mostly for myself, is working up the motivation to scale down recipes — did I mention I don’t love doing math? — or repurposing a seemingly endless supply of leftovers. A cookbook from America’s Test Kitchen solves those problems, as well as provides helpful tips and suggestions for using leftover ingredients for other single-sized delights. The biggest takeaway for me, though, is learning to think about cooking for myself in a new and enjoyable way.
Read more about the cookbook below.
I’m also sharing a recipe from the book. I confess that I don’t eat sausage often but I think this recipe is a great twist on some Southern comfort-cooking favorites —sausage, greens and sweet potatoes — with a flavorful edge. Enjoy!
Indulging in the delight of dining alone is one of life’s greatest pleasures, and it’s not just people who live alone that find themselves solo at mealtime — maybe your partner works nights, your kids have a busy after-school calendar, or you’re looking for some respite from your roommates. And in a time without restaurants and crowded dinner party tables as a regular part of our routines, many of us are turning to the kitchen to cook for ourselves. Whether you’re a household of one or more, carving out time for yourself to make exactly what you want to eat is more important now than ever.
“Cooking for One” helps you find the pleasure in dining solo, whatever the reason may be. But equally important, this flexible guide gives you the tools to tackle the challenges you may have encountered when cooking for yourself, from avoiding a fridge full of half-used ingredients to leftovers that become boring after the third reheat. With recipes for scaled-down, perfectly portioned meals, pantry-friendly recipes, and tips for avoiding waste, cooking for yourself is far from a chore.
“Cooking for One” is perfectly suited to the “new normal” for many, while still being relevant for years to come.
Small-batch cooking can be an adjustment, and learning how to do it right can help you avoid tossing that opened can of coconut milk or those containers of extra chili in the back of your fridge, not to mention the awkward measurements and complicated math that comes with scaling recipes yourself. And when all of this is over, you’ll love returning to the comfort of a meal perfectly suited just for you.
A well-stocked pantry
Many of us are cutting down on our grocery trips, which means it’s more important than ever to efficiently use the ingredients we have. With our smart shopping tips and list of essential pantry ingredients, you can make the most of your supermarket trips and ensure you’re always prepared for mealtime. We show you how to spin canned beans into fantastic five-ingredient soups, and mark the recipes made entirely from pantry ingredients, such as Fastest-ever Carbonara and Tex-Mex Cheese Enchiladas, as “pantry recipes,” so you can skip the grocery run this week.
Flexible ingredient lists
Even if you don’t have and can’t find a particular ingredient, that’s no reason to skip a recipe when it’s just you eating. “Kitchen Improv” boxes with every recipe give suggestions for ingredient swaps to accommodate what you have on hand, such as different vegetables, spices, or even cuts of meat. We also offer ideas for customizing recipes; make Weeknight Pasta with Meat Sauce vegetarian by doubling up on mushrooms and omitting the ground beef, and make a meal out of Simple Ratatouille by serving it over toast with a fried egg on top.
Fridge foraging
Clean Out Your Fridge Soup, a choose-your-own-adventure recipe, breaks down the components of a soup so you can use whatever you have on hand. And our “Solo Sundae” feature gives you ideas for jazzing up that pint of vanilla ice cream we know is lurking in your freezer with homemade sauces and unexpected pantry-friendly combos (extra-virgin olive oil and flaky sea salt is a just-trust -us test kitchen favorite).
Combat food waste
Waste is a common problem when you’re cooking for yourself. We help you minimize food waste with detailed storage information for tricky ingredients like half a can of beans or an open avocado. And when a recipe leaves you with a leftover ingredient, we direct you to a different recipe as the perfect way to use it up: half a bulb of fennel from Spanish-Style Fish Stew gets turned into Arugula and Steak Tip Salad, and extra canned chickpeas from Moroccan Chicken Salad become Vegetarian Fideos. Even our cocktails — yes, we have cocktails — help use up extra produce and herbs; sipping a Celery Gimlet helps turn that less-than-ideal celery into a party for one.
Desserts
Leftover desserts can be a double-edged sward when you’re cooking for one — too much of a good thing, as they say. But with personal-size desserts, you only prep and eat what you need at one sitting, no pan of brownies that gets tiresome after a wee or more. Whip up two perfectly baked, gooey chocolate chip cookies just for yourself, or use your microwave to make a single-serving mug cake or fruit crisp. Our fast and easy desserts are perfect for when you just want something sweet.
