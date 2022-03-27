JOHNSON CITY – Corey Smith has sold over 1 million concert tickets, 1.5 million digital singles and over 220,000 albums. Smith’s Spotify channel has amassed over 5 million listeners with more than 73 million streams.
On June 24, the singer-songwriter from Georgia will bring his unique mix of country, rock and folk to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are on at ETSUMartinCenter.org.
Smith has amassed a devout fan base, not only in his native Southeast region, but all around the nation, simply by “telling it the way it is,” according to his website. He has released 10 albums – including 2011’s Top 20 release “The Broken Record.”
Smith said he has written every word on every album and has produced nine out of 10 of the records. In summer 2015, Smith teamed up with producer Keith Stegall – also a producer for Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown Band – for his album, “While the Gettin’ Is Good,” released on Sugar Hill Records.
Pointing to his “at times sentimental and evocative” songs, the South Carolina Free Times called Smith a “charismatic entertainer and genuine songwriter” who still knows how to connect with his audiences.
Smith’s concerts, documented on his last live record, “Live in Chattanooga,” have audiences singing along to such fan favorites as the coming-of-age anthem “Twenty-One,” the nostalgic time warp “If I Could Do It Again” and “I Love Everyone.”
“Everywhere Corey Smith tours, he has a full house of fans, whether they have gotten to know him digitally or in person,” said Jennifer Clements, executive director of the ETSU Martin Center and University Events. “We look forward to experiencing his bold, entertaining style and sharing it with an Appalachian Highlands audience.”
Smith has a consistent touring history of about 120 dates per year, but recently took a pause from touring to undergo a risky eye surgery. During his time at home, Smith released solo acoustic tracks every week, directly to his devoted fan base via his YouTube series Songsmith Weekly and all music streaming platforms. These tracks, such as “Cellophane,” “Where I Wish I Was” and “Going Blind,” have re-energized his fan base.
Smith plans on compiling these releases in a more traditional album format later this year.
For more information on Smith, visit coreysmith.com. For more about the Martin Center or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.