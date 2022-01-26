It’s time for some good vibes and groovy music.
Greeneville’s historic Capitol Theatre will host the first-ever Cosmo Bus Music Fest on Saturday, Feb. 5.
This musical event will feature live performances of top tunes from the 1960s and 70s.
More than 30 veteran musicians and singers, some of whom performed with such musical greats as James Taylor, the Doobie Brothers, Gregg Allman, Percy Sledge and many more top recording artists, are slated to take part in this special four-hour event.
General admission tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Capitol Theatre “in support of culturally diverse arts in the community of Greeneville, and revitalization of this historic theater,” event organizers say.
Among those taking part in the event will be renowned Greeneville musician and music promoter John Brown, who served as a guitarist for Percy Sledge for five years. It was Brown, along with one of his long-time friends and fellow musicians, who came up with the idea for the Cosmo Bus Music Fest.
Back in the late ’60s and early ’70s, Brown said he and other musicians from all around the region would show up on campus at Tusculum College on Sunday afternoons for musical jam sessions.
““We had such an eclectic mess of young people who just loved to play,” Brown said.
One of his old jam session friends was Steve Hawkins, who went on to play drums for Albert King, Chuck Berry, Rufus Thomas, Johnny Rodriguez, Daryle Singletary, Jeff Carson, Cledus T. Judd, Doug Stone, John Lee Hooker and many others.
Brown and Hawkins, who now lives in Atlanta, had been talking for years about getting in touch with many of their old Tusculum College musician friends and putting together a jam session, like they used to have back in the day.
After years of just “talking about the idea,” Brown said the two friends finally decided on a date to hold such an event. What’s more, they decided to also make their “musical reunion” a fundraising event for the Capitol Theatre.
In addition to Brown and Hawkins, some of the other musicians who are expected to participate include:
• Van Abbott (keyboardist with Reba McEntire, Tammy Wynette, Joe Diffie, Tim Mensies, Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin);
• Danny Bigay (drummer for Atlanta Rhythm Section);
• Bobby “BB” Brown (percussionist with Brownsville Station, New York Dolls, T. Graham Brown, Leon Russell, Firefall and Lee Greenwood);
• John Gardner (drummer with James Taylor, Josh Turner, Merle Haggard, Dixie Chicks, Dierks Bentley and Taylor Swift);
• Marcel Holman, (saxophonist with The Bar-Kays, B. J. Thomas, Peaches & Herb, Ike & Tina Turner, The Temptations and Nancy Wilson);
• Randy Layne (guitarist for Con Hunley, Dallas Frazier, Clifford Curry, Buzz Cason);
• Fred Peters (keyboardist with Gregg Allman, Doobie Brothers, Ben E King, Chubby Checker, Nazareth), and
• Phil Senseny (bassist for Con Hunley, Clifford Curry, Soul Connection).
Along with this stellar lineup, several other musicians and vocalists from the region are also expected to take part in the show, including: Doug Beets, Steve Bleu, Donnie Bunch, David “Moose” Collins, Bill “Chico” Crawford, Lara Dupler, Randy Goodman, Johnny Greer, Ron Hensley, Chris Johnson, Rick Lilly, Jason Lloyd, Gary Loyd, Darlene McCleish, Jon Moore, Bud Nellums, Margo Olmsted, Berry Sturette, Stevie Bleu, Randy goodman, Randy Layne, Otis Melton, Brandon Renfro, Randy Rogers, Herb Rupert, Charlie Satterwhite, Erin Hensley Schultz, Berry Sturette, Kevin Wilder, Alan Williams, Ken “Shadow” Winterbauer, Gail Winterbauer,
“No one is getting any type of compensation for participating,” Brown said. “We’ve raised a little side money to pay for some promotional stuff, but any money that is generated from this show will all go back into the Capitol Theatre.
“In return, the Capitol is giving us a venue in order to hold the event,” he added.Technically, no bands will be represented at this event — only musicians and singers, Brown said.
“We’re in the process now of getting songs selected that we think everyone will know,” he said, “and be comfortable with. We also have some female singers who will be doing backup stuff for us. We also have another girl who will be doing some Janis Joplin.”
The musicians and singers will be constantly changing out on stage all night long, Brown explained.
“You may get up, play a couple of tunes, then get out of the way and someone else will come on stage,” he said.
The COVID pandemic of the past two years has created problems for most music venues nationwide. “They’ve all struggled,” Brown said. “This is just a way to give back, and to help the venue offset some of the monthly bills that will come in (in the next few months.)”
The name of the event, the Cosmo Bus Music Fest, originated from another old friend of Brown’s. He chuckled when he thought back and told the story.
“I had a buddy out of Knoxville that we nicknamed Cosmo. His name was David, and he was sort of our designated roadie because he had one of the better-running vehicles at the time. We would all pile into his vehicle and he would get us to the gigs.”
To this day, Cosmo is still involved in the entertainment business, Brown said. “He’s managed a couple of bars over the years in Knoxville, and he still stays active in communicating with musicians.”
So when it came time to name this event, they decided on the Cosmo Bus Music Fest, as a tribute to their friend who had provided so much support — and wheels — for them in their early years.
“He was always there and he was always helping, and we just wanted to dedicate it to him,” Brown said.
As a throw back to ’60s and ’70s, Brown said he is encouraging folks to come dressed to honor the era, if they wish.
“If you’ve got bell-bottoms in your closet from back in the day, then you’re welcome to pull them out, squeeze into them, and wear them to the event to relive a little bit of that hippie spirit,” Brown said.
“If you like the music of Santana, ZZ Top, Jimi Hendrix, B.B. King, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Joe Cocker, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Brothers Band, Sly & the Family Stone, and more, mark your calendar for Feb. 5,” he added.
Brown said he hopes to see the Cosmo Bus Music Fest keep rolling after this debut show.
“If we can pull this off and make a success out of it,” he said, “the idea would be to go to another venue and gather together bands for a similar event.”
For more information about the Cosmo Bus Music Fest, go online to www.capitolgreeneville.org or call the Capitol Theatre box office at 423-638-1300. The Capitol Theatre is located at 104 S. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.