Craftsmen’s Fair has opened its first ever Holiday & Gift Shop online for 2020. The event will offer customers unique holiday items for gifting and entertainment, a release says, in support of artists and craftsmen dedicated to handmade-in-the-USA businesses.
Customers can support the real small businesses in America by shopping now with these individual small business owners, many women-owned, multi-cultural and of diverse backgrounds, the release says.
Visit www.CraftmenFair.com and click on the Holiday & Gift Shop tab to begin this unique shopping opportunity. The shop is open now through Dec. 31. All purchases are direct with the artisans themselves. For more information, contact Kelly Rusk at 865-436-7479 or email Kelly@CraftsmenFair.com.