Crowds thronged downtown Greeneville Saturday to enjoy the ninth annual annual American Downtown celebration. The event kicked off in the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library at 4 p.m. with live music, food trucks, children’s activities and the ever-popular hot dog eating contest.
Festivities continued with a nighttime parade and a spectacular fireworks show. Grand marshals for this year’s parade were USS Greeneville crewmembers who gathered in Greeneville for a 25th reunion. First Responders were asked to join the parade so they could be recognized for their service.
Event sponsors included Waste Industries, Andrew Johnson Bank, Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Creamy Cup, Food City, Gypsy Soul Market, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Miller Industries, Publix, Summers Taylor and Walmart Logistics.