The 13th annual Dandridge Scots-Irish Festival will be Saturday on Main Street in Dandridge from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The festival will begin at the Highland Stage behind Dandridge Town Hall on Friday with a reception honoring the event’s financial sponsors and contributing patrons, a release said.
Saturday’s experience will be a trip back in time to enjoy the heritage of the Scots-Irish settlers who came to East Tennessee around 1783 after the Revolutionary War.
There will be Scottish and Irish music, a pipe and drum band parade at noon, Highland and Irish step dancing, heritage organizations, Highland Clan booths, Highland Cattle and Black Faced Sheep exhibits, sheepdog trials, Highland athletic demonstrations and storytellers. Scottish and Irish food will also be available, as well as merchandise vendors and an ale garden featuring selections from Highland Brewing Company. There will also be a children’s playground, activities, music and storytelling program, the release said.
More than 12 clans and heritage organizations will be taking part in the festival.
For more information see www.ScotsIrishFestival.com.