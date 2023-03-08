A storytelling concert for the deaf community will be held Saturday, April 1, at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough.
Show time is 7 p.m.
The event is being hosted by the McKinney Center and the Communication Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. The venue is located at 103 Franklin Ave., in Jonesborough.
Nationally acclaimed deaf storyteller Peter Cook will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Cook is also a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Master’s degree in Storytelling.
“This concert will bring members from the deaf community who will share their stories, and will also be voice interpreted for audiences, in order for both deaf and hearing individuals attending the concert will be able to understand the stories,” event organizers say in a news release.
This event is free and open to the public.
“This project began a year ago, as the McKinney Center and the CCDHH collected and archived stories from the deaf community in the region,” the release continues. “This project was coordinated by McKinney Center Outreach Programming Director Jules Corriere and the CCDHH’s Andrew Metcalf.
“Story collectors were paired with storytellers as well as an interpreter,” the release adds.
The interviews were recorded on video and audio, so that a transcription of the interviews could be made.
Nearly 20 hours of interviews were captured and over 600 pages of transcripts were archived.
“I’ve been collecting stories since moving to Jonesborough nearly ten years ago. I’ve always been intentional about getting stories from underserved groups, for instance, our veterans,” says Corriere in the release. “I realized, in all these years, we have not gone into the deaf community to collect their stories.”
Metcalf says he was eager to be part of this project and served as one of its lead interpreters.
“The deaf community has a rich history of storytelling, and it is only fitting that their stories be given the spotlight,” says Metcalf. “The visual aspect of these stories only enhances the experience, even if you don’t know sign language.”
“This sort of flips the script for traditional performances,” adds Corriere. “Usually, the one doing signing is off to the side. This time, the people signing will be in the spotlight, center stage and the vocal interpreter will be the one offset.”
This concert, which will run approximately an hour in duration, will be hosted and emceed by Cook. He is an internationally renowned deaf performing artist whose works incorporate American Sign Language, pantomime, storytelling, acting and movement.
Cook has traveled extensively around the country and abroad as a part of Flying Words Project. He has been featured nationally in festivals such as the Internatonal Storytelling Festival, Oklahoma City Winter Tales, Illinois Storytelling Festival, Indiana Hoosier Storytelling Festival, Eugene, Oregon Multi-Cultural Festival and Deaf Way II, as well as on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. He was additionally invited to the White House to join the National Book Festival in 2003.
Internationally, Cook has worked with deaf storytellers and poets in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Japan.
For more information about the upcoming event, contact Corriere at 423-753-0562 or Metcalf through video phone at 423-218-1215.
This concert is sponsored by a grant from the Tennessee Disability Coalition.