The Depot Street Farmers Market opened its 2021 season at the Greene County Partnership in downtown Greeneville Saturday. A steady stream of shoppers strolled through the market, shopping, chatting and listening to live harp music by musician Katie Richardson. A variety of produce, plants, homemade food items and arts and crafts were available for purchase. Children enjoyed chalk drawing and a few well-mannered pets wandered through with their owners.
Market hours are Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Greene County Partnership parking lot at 115 Academy Street. The market will continue every Saturday through October, except during the Iris Festival. An online market is also open at www. depotstreetfarmersmarket.com.