The Depot Street Farmers Market will reopen for another farmers market season at the Greene County Partnership parking lot. The market, originally located in front of the James H. Quillen United States Courthouse near Irish Street, moved to the Partnership lot in 2020.
“It’s in the Greene County Partnership parking lot, where Depot Street ends and Academy Street begins,” Depot Street Market co-founder and President Mary Goldman said. “Last year, the city (denied our request to) set up because of street repairs and (former alderman and current president and CEO of the Greene County Parnership) Jeff Taylor invited us to use that lot. We decided to stay there. It’s a much better space for us.”
“The Partnership has been very supportive of us by inviting us to use their space,” Goldman added. “They are also working with us to help plan Saturday morning events and we are truly grateful for that support.”
The market is presently open for online orders only. Some of the items available are Swiss chard, kale, spinach, salad greens, eggs, beef, jams, jellies, honey and baked goods. You can place your order online from Tuesday at 8 a.m.-Thursday at 6 p.m. and they can be picked up on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in front of the Greene County Partnership building on Academy Street.
The walk-through market will be opening on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and will close the last weekend in October. New vendors have joined the market this year, including Sugars by Shelby, offering designer sugar cookies, as well as a poultry vendor, a microgreen vendor and a gluten-free baker. Returning vendors include Hope Farm, Brinks Apiary and Summerfield Herb Farm, just to name a few.
Market organizers plan to host several new and exciting events during the 2021 season. Previous years’ events have included live music, demonstrations, Community Day and the annual Summerfest celebration.
For more information, or to place an order go to http://www.depotstreetfarmersmarket.com or call Mary Goldman 423-342-7006 or Heather Youngblood 423-525-2621.