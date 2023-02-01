Matt “Vee” Velline grew up in a musical family.
His uncle is the late pop star Bobby Vee who had numerous hits — including “Take Good Care of My Baby” — in the 1960s. Matt’s dad, Bill Velline, played lead guitar in Bobby’s band.
So it was no big surprise when Matt joined forces with Bobby’s sons, Jeff and Tommy, to create a band, The Killer Vees.
“My cousins and I started playing music together when I was 13,” Vee said during a recent telephone interview from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he is vacationing. “When Bobby moved from Los Angeles to Minnesota where I lived, we started opening up shows for him. I was 15. That started our career, being on the road with him, opening up Dick Clark package shows with people like Chuck Berry and Little Richard. We did several tours around the world backing him up.”
One of Matt’s biggest influences as a singer is Neil Diamond. “I grew up with his music and was always a huge fan,” he recalled. “I started covering his songs in teen shows and always got encouraged by fans to do a show just singing Neil Diamond songs. My vocal timbre and range worked very well for his music.”
After mulling over the suggestion for a year, Matt brought the idea to his cousins. “They thought it was a great idea, so I put it all together,” he said. “I call the show ‘I Am, He Said’ as a nod to Neil’s great song, ‘I Am, I Said,’ because we focus on what he said, on his music.”
Matt will bring their dynamic show to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature a 12-piece band that includes his cousins Jeff on drums and Tommy on bass; Tommy’s son, Bennett, on guitar; and Matt’s wife, Julie, also on vocals. “It’s been fun paying homage to such an American icon,” Matt said. “We started this six years ago and it has grown exponentially. We now perform the show all over the country.”
Matt, who has seen Neil Diamond perform in person five times, doesn’t describe them as a “tribute band.”
“From the start, I wanted to present a show that wasn’t just playing Neil’s music, but also telling stories about his life, the stories behind the songs,” he said. “There are a lot of stories for the audience to enjoy. It’s done very reverently.”
The band’s set list includes all of Neil’s classics including “Sweet Caroline,” “Song Sung Blue,” “I Am…I Said,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Love On the Rocks” and “America.”
“We won’t leave anyone wanting,” Matt said. “Every hit is covered in the show. We also cover some fun songs that Neil wrote such as ‘I’m A Believer,’ which was made popular by The Monkees.”
Matt said his personal favorite is “Holly Holy” because it “conveys so much emotion, it is almost spiritual.”
He said it is a great honor to perform songs by Neil Diamond, who retired from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. A Grammy-award winner, Neil has sold more than 130 million records worldwide and produced hits spanning six decades.
“His music is so relatable,” Matt said. “Everyone loves his music – kids, teens, college students, adults of all ages. They come to our concert knowing ‘I’m A Believer’ and ‘Sweet Caroline’ and leave knowing his entire catalog. Neil Diamond is an American icon.”
Matt said he is excited to bring the show to Greeneville for the first time. “I live in Florida and visit my home state of Minnesota every year,” he said. “We always stop for at least three days in the Smoky Mountains, which are so beautiful. So, I’ve been to the Gatlinburg area before. In fact, we love it so much that we’re thinking of getting a summer home there.”
Concert-goers can expect a “high-energy show,” Matt said. “People will definitely be dancing and singing along. Most importantly, though, we are very respectful to Neil’s songs. His integrity of music is top notch.”
In addition, fans might recognize some local singers on stage at the end of the concert. “We will have a very special surprise for the finale,” Matt said.