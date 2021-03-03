Dickson-Williams Mansion Tours Resume

Tours of the Historic Dickson-Williams Mansion resumed March 1. Step into the storied past filled with exquisite antique furnishing, immortal American heroes and an intriguing history. Tours are conducted daily beginning at 1 p.m. from the lobby of The General Morgan Inn, 111 North Main Street, Greeneville, TN. Tickets are available for purchase at the hotel front desk. To schedule group tours for more than 12 people or for a “Tailor Made Tour” call the Main Street: Greeneville, Inc. office at 423-639-7102.