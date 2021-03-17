VV’s friends, Sandy Laws, Sandy Carter-Ehnen, Courtney Lane, Sara Brimer Davey, Janice Tullock, Lauren Edwards and Danna Brickell shared some of their favorite stores from bygone days at the Johnson City Mall. Many of these stores are now long gone. Share your favorite stores and mall memories with VV at accent@greenevillesun.com.
- Ritzy Rags
- Lerner New York
- Bookland
- McCrory’s
- Piccadilly Cafeteria
- Claire’s
- Buckle
- Gap
- PacSun
- Proffitt’s
- Kirkland’s
- Goody’s
- Sears
- K&B Toys
- Express
- Limited Too
- KarmelKorn