Guests are invited to enjoy the Christmas spirit the old-fashioned way with a visit to the Doak House Museum Saturday, Dec. 7.
The museum, located on the Tusculum University campus, will hold its annual Christmas open house that day from 4-7 p.m. Attendees can participate in free tours and make crafts while enjoying refreshments in the 1830s house, which will be decorated in the early American Christmas style, a news release said.
The tour will focus on the history of the Doak family and the beginnings of the Christmas celebrations people in this region know and love today. Through the tour, attendees will learn about about the vastly different way the Doak family celebrated Christmas compared to today, the announcement said.
“This is a terrific opportunity to enjoy the Christmas season from another perspective and understand the customs of the past,” said Dollie Boyd, director of Tusculum museums. “Through this visit to the Doak House, people might incorporate new ways to celebrate the season that honor the traditions from long ago.”
For more information, call the museum at 423-636-8554.