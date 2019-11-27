The Doak House Museum will host storytelling and gingerbread programs for families and home-school groups Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The event will consist of four learning stations, with participants spending 20 minutes at each. Children will decorate gingerbread cookies they can eat afterward as they learn about food traditions of the 19th century. They will also make a craft to take home, hear an original story and be treated to a reading of a “Gingerbread Man” book, a news release said.
The event will be offered at two times – 9:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Reservations are required. Activities are appropriate for child ages 5-9, but older children are welcome.
The cost is $4 per participating child. One chaperone per family group can attend for free, and all other adults pay $2 each, the announcement said.
The museum is located on the campus of Tusculum University. To make reservations or to learn more, contact Dollie Boyd, Tusculum’s director of museums, at 423-636-8554 or dboyd@tusculum.edu.