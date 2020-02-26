You may have seen them as you were in the checkout line in businesses across Greene County. The cute, little "Doggie and Kitty Banks" that sit on the counter of area businesses are the official collection banks for the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
Dropping your change into one of our banks may seem like a small gesture to you, but to your Humane Society, this collected change is a big gesture! Your coins add up quickly and are used to help care for the homeless dogs and cats that enter into our Adoption Center each day.
Not only do we appreciate and want to thank the people that drop their change into our "Doggie and Kitty Banks," we also appreciate and are thankful to the many businesses that allow the Humane Society to place a Collection Bank on their counter.
We are also grateful to have a team of dedicated volunteers and Humane Society Board Members that regularly pick up the change from these "Doggie and Kitty Banks" when they are full.
Your coins provide food, vet care and shelter to these animals in need.
If our shelter dogs and cats could speak they would thank you for caring about them!
If you are a business and would like a "Doggie or Kitty Bank" for your counter, just call the staff at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at (423) 639-4771 and we will notify our awesome Bank Coordinator and Board Member, Fredna Morrison. Fredna is always happy to deliver a bank so you can display it on your counter.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society always appreciates the support of our community!