The Irish have observed St. Patrick’s Day as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years. Many others of different backgrounds have celebrated St. Patrick’s Day as a day associated with wearing green, picking shamrocks and the hope of good luck.
We’re hopeful that this St. Patrick’s Day will bring good luck to all of the animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. In fact, we’re hoping they get lucky enough to find the “furever” home that they have been patiently waiting for.
We invite everyone to stop by and visit our Adoption Center and quite possibly pick up some good Irish luck from one of our dogs or cats!
Want an idea to help us celebrate this “green” holiday? Save your aluminum cans to celebrate “going green” by recycling with us. When you donate your aluminum cans to our Humane Society, you are helping us care for the homeless dogs and cats at our Adoption Center. If we are closed when you stop by, you can leave your bags of cans by the gate and we will put them in our recycle bin. We also welcome our local businesses to save their aluminum cans to donate to the shelter. Give us a call at (423) 630-4771 for more information about our business aluminum can recycle program. We love seeing our aluminum can bin fill up each month. “Go Green” for the dogs and cats!
Another great way to “go green” during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday is by picking up a bottle of “green” Fabuloso (or any other color!) at the grocery store and donating it to the Humane Society. Fabuloso cleaner helps us keep the shelter clean and fresh. Even donating a “green” bottle (or any color!) of laundry detergent would be awesome! We wash many loads of towels and blankets each day. Surprise us with your “green” donation and help us celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day!
The Adoption Center is located at 950 Hal Henard Road. Hours are Tuesday through Friday noon-5 p.m.and Saturdays noon-4 p.m. You can view our adoptable animals online through our website at gchumanesociety.com.
Here’s wishing all the Accent readers a very “Happy Saint Patrick’s Day” next Tuesday, March 17, from all the dogs, cats and employees of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!