The Capitol Theatre of Greeneville will be doling out a double dose of Pink Floyd this month.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the venue will host a film showing of the English rock band's epic double album "The Wall."
This will be followed up on Friday, Feb. 17, with a performance from Greeneville's own Prism: A Pink Floyd Experience. Show time is 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7:15 p.m., along with concessions.
Concert admission is $20.
Prism was formed in 2014 by four area musicians who each possess a love for the music of Pink Floyd. They perform selections from the ground-breaking albums “The Wall," “Dark Side of the Moon” and “Wish You Were Here," among others.
Members of the Pink Floyd tribute include:
• Ron Hensley on lead guitar and vocals,
• Mark Eades on bass guitar and vocals,
• Chris Tarlton on drums and vocals, and
• Kevin Wilder on guitar synthesizer to emulate keyboard and saxophone sounds.
Since forming, Prism has performed at various clubs, festivals, public events and private parties throughout the region.
Floyd fans can get ready for Prism's show by attending the film showing of "The Wall," this Saturday at 7 p.m. Doors and concessions will open at 6:30 p.m.
The film focuses on a "confined but troubled rock star who descends into madness in the midst of his physical and social isolation from everyone," the theater news release says.
"Alan Parker brings his unique cinematic vision of the hughly popular album to life with trippy animation, war flashbacks, and incredible style," the release adds. "The film features Bob Geldof (Boom Town Rats, Live Aid) as Pink, the tortured soul trying to make human connection."
The movie is rated R.
Film admission is $5.
Pink Floyd are an English rock band formed in London in 1965. Gaining an early following as one of the first British psychedelic groups, they were distinguished by their extended compositions, sonic experimentation, philosophical lyrics and elaborate live shows. They became a leading band of the progressive rock genre, cited by some as the greatest progressive rock band of all time.