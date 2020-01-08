Grab your white gloves and fancy hats and start practicing your best British accents Downton Abbey is coming to Greeneville. The “Downton Abbey-Inspired Day in Historic Downtown Greeneville” is planned for Sunday, Jan. 19, from 1-8 p.m.
“If you love Downton Abbey — the historical drama and new movie about the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants — you won’t want to miss this fun day in our town,” said Tina Chudina, one of the event organizers and director of marketing/advertising at the historic General Morgan Inn, in a news release. “We will have special Downton Abbey-style car and hat exhibits, an afternoon tea with live music from the 1920s, show the new movie and more.”
Watch for some of the Crawley’s “friends” — actors from the Greeneville Theatre Guild dressed in period clothing — at the event, she said. “We also encourage participants to wear fancy hats or clothes from the Titanic-era through the 1920s, although it is definitely not required to join in the fun.”
The event is a collaboration between the hotel, the City Garage Car Museum, the Capitol Theatre, Mad Hatters & More, The B Sharp Band and the Greeneville Theatre Guild, according to Chudina. “This has been a fun day for us to plan,” she said.
The event will be held from 1-8 p.m. at three locations.
The day will begin at 1 p.m. with a special exhibit at the City Garage Car Museum, 210 S. Main St., featuring Downton Abbey-era classic automobiles, clothing, recreated scenes typical of the show and other information, according to the release.
“This is the second time we have offered a special Downton Abbey-inspired exhibit,” said Bettye Anne Bewley, special exhibit coordinator at the car museum. “We did one in 2016 that we tied into the PBS TV series. Cars are prominently featured in both the series and the new movie. They become another character in Downton Abbey. The characters represent the English class system and so do the vehicles!”
The exhibit will be open until 3 p.m. The car museum features collector vehicles dating to 1901.
From 3-5 p.m., the historic General Morgan Inn, located at 111 N. Main St., will offer an afternoon tea in its elegant lobby, featuring dainty finger sandwiches, delicate desserts, scrumptious scones and tasty teas. During the tea, enjoy live music from the 1920s with the B Sharps. Guests can also enjoy a special exhibit featuring elaborate Downton Abbey-style hats in the hotel lobby, created by the Mad Hatters & More. A cash bar will be available featuring Downton Abbey specialty drinks.
The premiere hotel, which dates to 1884, will also offer a special room rate Friday-Sunday, Jan. 17-19, for only $119 per night, with an additional charge of $15 per extra person in the room per night. Room reservations can be made by calling the hotel’s Front Desk directly at 423.787.1000 — ask for the Downton Abbey rate.
At 5 p.m. guests can then stroll to the nearby Capitol Theatre for a 5:30 p.m. showing of “Downton Abbey,” the new motion picture. Concessions also will be available for sale.
“I am very excited to be partnering with the Car Museum and the General Morgan Inn on such a special event for our town,” said Ashley Duvall, general manager of the theatre. “Costumes are encouraged as we will provide a fun and very special photo booth opportunity before and following the movie. I hope everyone takes advantage of such a great opportunity to immerse themselves in Downton Abbey life for a day. It is going to be an amazing event!”
The Capitol Theatre, located at 104 S. Main St., was built in the early 1930s and has been recently restored to its original splendor.
Tickets are only $35 per person for entry to all events. Tickets may be purchased via Eventbrite on the hotel’s website at www.generalmorganinn.com. Please present your ticket for admission at all three locations.
For more information, call Tina Chudina at the hotel at 423-787-7510