The Downtown Brewfest returns Sept. 18 from 5-9 p.m.with more beers, new food trucks and live music. The event, which took a hiatus during 2020 due to COVID-19, moves to College Street and organizers say it will be better than before.
“We are really excited that this year’s event is happening,” Jerry Anderson, one of this year’s event organizers, said in a release. “Due to construction on Depot St. that’s about to begin, we have a great alternate location on College Street where we can spread out and be outdoors with our friends.
“Our committee has chosen an excellent selection of beers and the food trucks that have committed are phenomenal.
“Of course, I’m really pleased that the beneficiary of this event is, once again, the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center.”
Tickets will include pours of craft beers from:
- Blackberry Farm Brewery, Maryville, Tenn.;
- YeeHaw Brewing Company, Johnson City, Tenn.;
- Great Oak Brewing, Johnson City, Tenn.;
- Gypsy Circus Cider Company, Kingsport, Tenn.;
- Highland Brewing Company, Asheville, North Carolina;
- and Catawba Brewing Company, Morganton, North Carolina.
Tickets also include a dinner voucher for a Brewfest food truck. Stroll around to check out the menus featuring local ingredients, and choose your dinner from:
- Project Waffle, featuring Waffle tacos with choices of fried chicken, bacon, cheeses, and a famous aioli;
- Eshta, offering Egyptian street food with wraps, hand-cut herbed fries, and more;
- Island Vibe’s Jamaican jerk chicken;
- El Chilango’s American-Mexican grill cuisine;
- and Southern Craft Barbeque.
Local band The Whiskey Sticks’ performance, made possible by the Tennessee Arts Commission, will include originals and covers from their repertoire of hits from Steve Miller Band, The Jackson Five, Stevie Wonder, Little Feat and others.
The location on College Street affords plenty of space in the open air. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the event location, and volunteers will be regularly sanitizing surfaces, the release says.
General admission tickets are $50 and include beer, dinner, and live music.
VIP tickets are $85 and offer exclusive beers and snacks in an exclusive area. Children under 12 can attend for free. Designated driver/non-brew tickets offer admission and dinner, but no beer. All parties are encouraged to choose responsible and safe transportation, the release says.
For tickets, or to sign up as a sponsor, visit BrewfestGreeneville.com. Proceeds benefit the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center and its mission to connect farms, food, and the community.