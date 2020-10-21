Finish out the month of October with a new family friendly activity during this time of COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing.
Each year people enjoy coming into downtown Greeneville to view the scarecrows on display. 2020 is no different. To add to the fun this year with Scarecrows on Main, Main Street: Greeneville is also holding a selfie scavenger hunt contest. Just tag Main Street Greeneville in a picture of yourself with any one of the great scarecrows downtown and use the hashtag #GreenevilleScarecrows to enter.
The more displays you visit and selfies you enter, (one per display) the greater your chance to win a gift certificate provided by Broyles Feed Store the 2020 Scarecrows of Main sponsor in the drawing on November 1. The winner will be announced on November 1. Get out to there and see this year’s great entries!
Folks will locate each display by following a list of clues, available for download, from the Main Street: Greeneville website at www.mainstreetgreeneville.org take a selfie that safely includes the item referenced in the clue and just tag Main Street: Greeneville use the hashtag #GreenevilleScarecrows.
Each person may enter only one selfie per display, for a maximum of twenty photos.
The contest is now open and will run until midnight on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.