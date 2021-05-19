Downtown Greeneville sprang to life Saturday and Sunday when the annual Iris Festival returned after a COVID-19 hiatus in 2020.
Crowds thronged the streets, enjoying food and drink, perusing handmade wares for sale and listening to live music. Merchants and organizations in the community were set up to share information and offer food, beverages, products and even face painting and temporary tattoos.
The event also featured a dozen dance and martial arts demonstrations. The Iris Festival Pageant convened at Greeneville High School and the Sundown on Depot car show returned to raise money for Holston Homes for Children. The Keep Greene Beautiful 3-mile walk also kicked off during the event.
The Greene County Partnership’s annual Iris Festival was created in 1994 and has become the community’s major festival of the year, featuring artists, craftsmen, merchants, food vendors and entertainers from across the country, according to the Partnership’s website.
The Festival, now in its 26th year, typically draws thousands from far and near and features local and regional talent and is a juried arts and crafts venue.