Jonesborough — Movies on Main: Drive-In Edition will be returning to Tennessee’s Oldest Town for September just in time for Bristol’s Race Week. This month’s featured movie, “Grease,” will be shown on Friday, Sept. 18, and is sponsored by Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Jonesborough-Johnson City West.
After hosting a drive-in movie every Friday in July and holding a Back-to-School Bash themed movie in August, the Town of Jonesborough now plans to show a drive-in movie once a month, a release says.
The movie will begin at 8 p.m. behind the Washington County Courthouse but moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early and park in their spots around 6 p.m. While waiting for the movie to begin, enjoy an evening in Jonesborough’s historic downtown and browse through the shops or grab a meal from a local eatery.
Tickets are $10 for each car to attend but upon arrival, guests will receive $10 in JAMSA coins ($10 gift certificate for most downtown businesses). A ticket is required for each car to attend and tickets are limited to ensure appropriate state guidelines are followed. Guests will not be allowed into the drive-in after the movie begins.
Concessions such as popcorn and candy will be available for purchase. The Town will also be accepting food donations for the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association food pantry.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit Jonesborough.com.