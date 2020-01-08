California roots ensemble Dustbowl Revival will bring their acclaimed live show to Paramount Center for the Arts on Feb. 8 in support of the Jan. 31 release of their new album “Is It You, Is It Me.” Named “Best Live Band in LA” by LA Weekly, Dustbowl Revival is notorious for flooring audiences with their infectious live performances. Their latest studio offering finds the sextet infusing subtle pop sensibilities into their already genre-defying style, which incorporates everything from folk to funk to New Orleans swing and so much in between.
Dustbowl Revival is comprised of core members Z Lupetin (lead vocals/guitar), Liz Beebe (lead vocals) Connor Vance (violin/guitar), Matt Rubin (trumpet/fluegelhorn/keys) Ulf Bjorlin (trombones) and Josh Heffernan (drums/percussion). After 10 years of touring together and amassing a passionate and loyal following worldwide, Dustbowl Revival embarks on a new journey with “Is It You, Is It Me,” proving that great bands never stop evolving as they simply refuse to stand still.