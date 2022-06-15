Michelle Wallace and I first met as band parents when my son and her daughter were at South Greene High School a few years ago.
I soon came to know her daughter, Samantha (or as we affectionately called her “Sam”) not only as an excellent musician, but also as a brilliant and talented artist. What I didn’t know at the time, however, was how equally creative Sam’s mother was as well.
Despite our children graduating from high school and moving on to the next chapters of their lives, I have still loved remaining in contact with many of the wonderful band parents, like Michelle. I forged many great friendships during our time together in the South Greene Band Boosters. Although time, distance and a pandemic put physical barriers in our way the past couple of years, Facebook and Instagram connections thankfully helped me remain in touch with many of them.
It was during the past couple of years on social media that I noticed Michelle had really taken a strong interest in the art of tie-dyeing. She frequently posted many beautiful and impressive examples of her work, and I was extremely proud of her when she later announced that she had launched an online business, cleverly named “Dye By Dawn,” after her first name. Her works can be viewed and purchased through Etsy.
Michelle has a wide array of items, from T-shirts to tapestries, for sale on her “Dye By Dawn” Etsy site. She also accepts custom orders.
In addition to her Etsy site, she additionally has an Instagram account, also entitled “Dye By Dawn,” where folks can see many of her works and get in touch with her as well.
Last week, I was able to visit with Michelle at her southeastern Greene County home and get a first hand view of her art studio in her basement. She even gave me a demonstration in the art of tie-dyeing (which I knew nothing about) and allowed me to participate in a few of the steps along the way. After the process was complete, she presented me with a beautiful T-shirt for me to take home!
“Last year I spent taking care of my mother, so this year I became a little more serious about the business and started the Etsy in December,” Michelle said as she began work pleating and tying a white T-shirt, which she had been presoaking in a soda ash solution.
The process of tie-dyeing involves folding, twisting, pleating or crumpling a piece of fabric or garment and binding it with string or rubber bands, she explained. Once the tying is completed, then the dyes are applied to the fabric. The dyes can be either powder or liquid.
Michelle explained there are actually various types of dyeing methods. For example, there are liquid dyeing, ice dyeing and hot water irrigation dyeing techniques, all of which she employs. She has even used a snow dyeing method when Mother Nature cooperated in the winter.
Like the use of different types of paint brushes and brush strokes, each tie-dyeing technique produces various end results, she explained.
Her favorite tie-dyed pieces, Michelle said, are the geode patterns resembling rocks. This particular technique involves creating multiple rings on the fabric in a variety of unique, circular patterns.
Her favorite colors are earth tones, she added, but she also loves working with bright, traditional tie-dye colors as well.
In addition to her online business, Michelle also works full-time at the Greeneville Walmart Supercenter, where she has been employed for 17 years. At Walmart, she can be found in the bakery helping to produce all sorts of tasty treats for customers.
Her interest in the art of tie-dyeing actually began with a tie-dyed wearing contest held at work a few years back. “I was dressed head-to-toe in tie-dye. My socks were tie-dyed, my skirt and my T-shirt were tie-dyed — and even my leggings were tie-dyed,” she laughed. “And I won the contest!”