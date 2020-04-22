Benjamin Paul’s Eagle Scout project was so unique it not only caused a buzz but also drew additional scrutiny to verify that it met all project requirements.
Paul had been passionate about bee keeping since he first tried his hand at it in the 5th grade. But over time, he became concerned that people were losing interest in it.
“Whenever I’d go to meetings or association (events) in Greeneville and Johnson City, a lot of the people I saw there were about 50-60-years-old or over and retired,” Paul said. “Bee keeping was becoming an old person hobby. No one was really understanding of bee keeping or appreciative of it.”
Paul, who started his scouting career as a Cub Scout before eventually finding himself in Troop #93, decided that if he was truly passionate about the importance of bee keeping, he must figure out a way to apply that to an Eagle Scout project.
“I started working on things that would appeal to the younger generations,” Paul said. “I wanted to do something that would not just be shown one time or like fixing up a park that would one day need fixing again. I came up with the idea of making educational honey bee boxes — supers, if you will — that looked exactly like a normal bee hive that could be taken to schools or camps.”
Super, short for superstructure, is the technical term used in bee keeping for the boxes that comprise the honey storage space of a beehive.
Paul reached out to organizations he thought might be interested in the project and received responses from West Greene High School, Highland Elementary School, The Clyde Austin 4-H Camp in Greeneville, Providence Academy in Johnson City and Rural Resources in Greene County.
“Since bee keeping is so crucial to agriculture and the well being of every living thing, because they pollinate over three-quarters of what we eat, I decided to start filling these boxes with frames of information — the basics of what bees are, what they do, how they make honey, things that a lot of people don’t really understand, as well as, why they are important and what young people can do to help,” Paul explained.
“Not everybody is going to want to keep bees (for a variety of reasons) but I wanted to spread awareness. Helping bees could be anything from making a flower garden to if they want to pursue bee keeping, they could. I did when I was in 5th grade.”
The completed project included five boxes, one for each responding organization.
The project continued to develop momentum beyond just the boxes and presented Paul with unexpected opportunities to spread his message.
“I started spreading the news that I started the projects and people started calling me from bee keeping organizations who wanted to validate the project’s credibility and support me,” he said. “I got invited to speak at a few places, besides the places I offered the boxes to. Once I started to spread the news about my project, it started to catch wind … and ended up becoming something that blew up way faster than I could ever imagine.
“I got letters and emails from Rural Resources, Highland and some other places that said it took off and that kids were really enjoying it and asking questions and were starting to get more and more involved.”
Paul said he’s happy for the opportunity to share the project and its message in Greeneville and Johnson City and has continued to spread that message even as he pursues a biology degree at Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., where he’s about to start a bee keeping group.
Paul continues to make plans to serve others outside of bee keeping and scouting.
“I’m currently wanting to pursue dentistry,” he said. “My dream is to be a dentist on missions. I’d like to go either around the United States or to Europe, Africa, South America, wherever they need dentist to provide care for people who can’t afford it, or maybe do something with Doctors Without Borders.
“It’s something that I’d really like to do,” he said. “However, next semester will show whether or not that can be when I take organic chemistry.”
Whatever career Paul pursues, his ability to think outside the box and his desire to serve others point toward a bright future.