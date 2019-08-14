The East Tennessee History Fair will be celebrating its 12th year event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Knoxville.
The event is free and open to the public, and special highlights will include an antiques fair, Tours of the Museum of East Tennessee History, vintage films, food, a book sale, town walking tours, live music, a children’s area, historic crafts and a dog costume contest, organizers said.
The “History Hound” Dog Costume Contest will begin in Krutch Park at 10:15 a.m. Guests are invited to bring their dogs dressed as their favorite historical characters to registration at 9:30 a.m. Awards will be presented for the best costume and most East Tennessee spirit.
Another highlight event will be the Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball game at Lakeshore Park, the release said. The game will be played by the rules and customs of 1864.
Also at Lakeshore Park, the old East Tennessee Hospital for the Insane facility will have an open house for guests.
In addition to the Knoxville walking tours, a bus tour will also be available. Guests will enjoy free admission at Blount Mansion, James White’s Fort, Mabry Hazen House, Bethel Cemetery, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and Beck Cultural Exchange Center, the release said.
The event is hosted by the East Tennessee Historical Society, which has been active since 1834. It is one of the most active history organizations in the state, responsible for recording events, collecting artifacts and saving stories.
The Society is housed in the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville.
The event is also sponsored by Downtown Knoxville Alliance, The Tennessee Arts Commission, Mast General Store, the City of Knoxville, WBIR, WUOT, Comcast, Hyatt Place Knoxville/Downtown, Case Antiques, Building Systems Technology Inc., All Occasions Party Rentals, Lakeshore Park Conservancy, CitiFid-O and Food City.
For more information on the History Fair, please visit easttnhistory.org/historyfair.