KNOXVILLE — Cookies and apple cider will warm the day at the East Tennessee Historical Society’s Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Activities include local authors, storytelling, shop discounts, sale of handmade items, free ornament and craft making for the kids, and holiday refreshments, a news release said.
Holiday and traditional musical performances by the Knoxville Area Dulcimer Club will help get visitors in the Christmas spirit. Local crafters Karen Micheletta, David and Becky Weaver, and Aviary Broom Co., will be on hand demonstrating a variety of crafts and offering handmade items made from vintage quilts, baskets, chair caning, and brooms.
Visitors are invited to browse the ETHS Museum Store for a 10% discount on a selection of traditional gifts, history books, and children’s items. The 10% public discount is good for this day only. ETHS members receive a 10% discount throughout the year and 15% off throughout the month of December, the announcement said.
Museum admission is free for the day. On display is a hand-carved crèche made in Germany and brought to East Tennessee by the immigrant Fickey family in 1883. Family legend indicates that it had origins in the Fickey’s home district of Erzgebirge some 150 years before being brought to this country.
Other exhibits currently on view include the feature exhibition “It’ll Tickle Yore Innards!”; A Hillbilly History of Mountain Dew, an East Tennessee Streetscape and Corner Drug Store, and Voices of the Land: The People of East Tennessee, a look at 300 years of history, from the Cherokee to the 1982 World’s Fair.
The Museum of East Tennessee is located at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville. For more information, visit www.eastTNhistory.org or call 865-215-8824.