Need a little help this Easter getting baskets ready for the kiddos? Give Main Street: Greeneville a call to see how they can assist. No two baskets are the same – but they are close, a release says.
Baskets are $25 each and include a plush animal, activity, assorted candy and other goodies, but are not limited to those items.
Call the Main Street Office 423-639-7102 between the hours of 10 a.m.–2 p.m. to place an order. If after hours, leave a call back number on voicemail. The deadline to order is Friday, March 26 at noon. Pick-up is Tuesday, March 30 from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.