As a child, I remember my mother always made a special rabbit cake for Easter. You know, the one made out of two round cakes. One cake would be left whole and the other would be used to make the ears and bow tie. She would cover it with coconut after icing it. It was simple by today’s standards.
While looking for recipes for traditional Easter cakes, guess what, I found a similar version on the Greeneville Sun’s recipe widget. You will find it below. There were so many options to choose from it was hard to decided what to include. There was everything from cakes to mousse.
I did find a twist in the Simnel cake from England. It is a fruit cake with Marzipan for decoration. It dates bake to medieval times. On justapinch.com, the recipe is from www.nigella.com. The description says, “Originally, this cake was made for Mothering Sunday, but it has for a long, long time been an essential Easter confection, the marzipan balls on top representing the apostles: eleven in total as, for understandable reasons, Judas is persona non grata.”
And if you thought fruit cake was only for Christmas, prepare to meet the Simnel Cake.
SIMNEL CAKE
Ingredients
Yields: at least 11 slices
½ cup candied cherries
3½ cups mixed dried fruit
12 tablespoons soft unsalted butter
1 cup superfine sugar
zest of 1 lemon
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ cup almond meal
3 large eggs
2 tablespoons milk
2½ pounds yellow marzipan to decorate
confectioners’ sugar for rolling
1 tablespoon apricot jam (melted)
1 egg white (optional)
Method
Take everything you need out of the fridge so it can get to room temperature. Preheat the oven 325 degrees. Butter and line the bottom and sides of a 8 inch springform cake tin with a double layer of brown baking paper. Chop the cherries very finely and add them to the rest of the fruit.
Cream the butter and sugar until very soft and light, and add the lemon zest. You could do this by hand, just with bowl and wooden spoon, but I own up to using my freestanding mixer here. But it’s not crucial, not least because the intention with fruit cakes is not to whip air into them. Measure the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger and almond meal into a bowl and stir to combine.
Add 1 of the eggs to the creamed butter and sugar with 2 tablespoons of the dry flour-and-spice ingredients, then beat in the remaining eggs in the same way. Beat in the rest of the dry ingredients, and then the milk. Finally fold in the fruit.
Dust a surface with a little confectioners’ sugar and then roll out about 14 ounces of the marzipan. Cut it into a 8 inch circle which will fit in the middle of the cake later. Spoon half of the fruit cake mixture into the cake tin, smoothing it down with a rubber spatula, and then lay the marzipan circle on top of it. Spoon the rest of the mixture into the tin on top of the marzipan circle and smooth the top again. Bake for half an hour and then turn the oven down to 300 degrees for another 1½ hours or until the cake has risen and is firm on top. Let it cool completely on a rack before you spring it open.
Unspring the cooled fruit cake, and unwrap the lining from the cake. Roll out another 14 ounce circle of marzipan, paint the top of the cake with the melted apricot jam,and then stick it on.
Make 11 apostle balls out of the remaining marzipan, roughly 1 inch in size. Beat the egg white – just till it’s a bit frothy and loosened up a little, no more – and use that as glue to stick the apostles around the edge of the cake.
Now for the bit I love, but you can ignore altogether. Paint the whole of the cake with egg white, and then blow-torch the marzipan so that it scorches slightly, giving a beauteously burnished look.
Additional information
Make ahead and store:
The cake will keep in an airtight container in a cool place for up to a week.
SUPER SIMPLE CANDY BUNNY CAKE
From The Kitchen Crew @justapinch
Want to serve an adorable and easy homemade dessert this Easter? Try this super simple Candy Bunny Cake. It starts with boxed cake mix and store-bought frosting. Then it’s decorated with festive candy that can also be found at the supermarket. Get creative with the decorations. Black licorice would make great whiskers or use mini-marshmallows to line the face. Maybe add coconut flakes to the bowtie? It’s an adorable cake kiddos can help you make. “Every-bunny” is going to want a slice.
Serves 10-12
Prep: 10 mini-marshmallows
Cook Time: 1 hour
Method: Bake
Ingredients
1 box favorite boxed cake mix, plus ingredients to make the cake
2 cans white frosting, 16 oz each
1 tube Wilton gel, pink
1 tube Wilton gel, black
1 tube Wilton squeezable frosting, purple
DECORATIONS
1 bag jelly beans
1 bag Sixlets, purple
spring colored sprinkles
Directions:
Mix cake according to directions.
Pour into two round cake pans. Bake cakes according to directions. Completely cool cakes.
Gather decorating supplies.
Cut cakes according to diagram.
Assemble cake according to the finish cake photo to resemble a bunny.
Start to frost the cake. Be sure to fill in any gaps and be careful to not spread too many crumbs. Clean up the edges with a paper towel. Completely cover the cake with white frosting.
Outline the bow tie with purple icing. Add sprinkles and Sixlets candies.
Use black jelly beans for the eyes. Add a pink jelly bean for the nose and pink gel for the mouth. Black gel creates whiskers. Pipe pink gel for the ears. White jelly beans around the head. Add pink jelly beans around the ears.
For easier cutting, place the decorated cake in the fridge for about an hour to firm up.
As I said earlier, the cake I remember was covered with flaked coconut. It also had black licorices for the whiskers. So the sky is the limit as far as how to decorate it. But the concept is still the same.