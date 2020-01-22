The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation will hold their Inaugural Mother—Son Movie Night at The Capitol Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Sandlot has been selected as the movie and two showings will be available at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to a release.
Tickets for both shows are available from The Capitol Theatre during box office hours Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., or from their website. Tickets are $10 each and will also be available at the door.
Mothers and sons are encouraged to dress in character for the film and the best themed couple will receive a prize. A photo booth will be provided in the lobby for families to capture some moments together. Concessions will be available for purchase from The Capitol Theatre.
“We are looking forward to hosting mothers and sons of all ages and hope families will take advantage of the evening and share some special memories together,” said Amanda Waddell, GCS Education Foundation Executive Director, in the release.
Profits from this event benefit the GCS Education Foundation.
For more information about this event, check the GCS Education Foundation web site, www.gcseducationfoundation.net, the organization’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GCS.EducationFoundation, the event Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/473489323367093/ or contact Amanda Waddell at the GCS Education Foundation by calling (423) 823-0001 or The Capitol Theatre box office at 423.638.1300. Tickets are available from The Capitol Theatre site, http://www.capitolgreeneville.org/.