The “Eighth of August Jubilee” will return for its fifth event at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, 1927 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville.
The event is in remembrance of Emancipation Day, Aug. 8, 1863, when slaves were freed from their bondage. State Rep. Rick Staples recently filed a bill to make the Eighth of August a state holiday, and the bill will be up for review in January, a news release said.
The event will begin at Freedmen’s Mission Historic Cemetery, adjacent to Knoxville College, where freed slaves are buried. The Libation Ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. as and hour-long tribute to the slaves who were freed. Present at the ceremony will be Ned Arter, great-great grandson to former slave Samuel Johnson.
The festivities will continue at 4 p.m. in the Tennessee Theatre, when the Red-Carpet VIP Reception will be held. The theme this year is “Racism, Justice and the Right to Vote: The Fight for Freedom 1919.”
According to a press release, “the Red-Carpet Jubilee will feature a special presentation of history and culture…including a private screening of ‘Knoxville’s Red Summer: The Riot of 1919’ produced by PBS.
Following the reception at 6:30 p.m., documentary “The Evers” will tell the story of Medgar Evers, a civil rights activist and NAACP field secretary.
“The entire evening will be filled with historical narratives, art, music, dance and will include our special Annual Heritage Award presentation,” the release says.
VIP tickets are $60, while general admission tickets are available for $15. Each ticket purchased will be accompanied by a copy of “The Heat of a Red Summer” by Robert J. Booker.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tennesseetheatre.com.