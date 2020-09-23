Residents of Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation were treated to a caravan-style vehicle parade on Sunday. The parade was organized to help residents and their families celebrate Grandparents Day during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted visitation to health care facilities.
A variety of vehicles, including cars, SUVs and motorcycles, decorated with signs and balloons, turned out for the event to honor elders and show some love to residents.
Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Executive Director Brandy Grindstaff, MPH, LNHA, said events like the Grandparents Day parade are important to elders residing at the facility.
“We are so grateful to have had several families come to show their love and support for our residents for the Grandparents’ Day Parade,” Grindstaff said. “The smile on our residents’ faces could not be hidden even underneath their masks! Their spirits were uplifted, and they spoke of the colorful cars, decorations, and signs all evening after the parade. We are blessed to have such supportive families to have made this parade possible!”