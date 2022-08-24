Environmental conservationist Mike Leonard will speak at the Grandfather Mountain Nature Park this Saturday, Aug. 27, in the newly opened Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.
The event, which will begin at 2 p.m., is included in the park admission or with a Bridge Club membership, a news release from event organizers says.
A retired lawyer, Leonard is one of the South’s leaders in protecting land for trails, parks, forests and historic sites, the release states. During his talk, he will share entertaining backstories on key land conservation deals at and around the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.
Leonard is also a member of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation Board of Directors, the release notes.
“As a member of our board of directors, Mike very much knows and amplifies our mission to inspire wonder and conservation of the natural world,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, in the release. “We really look forward to having him here in this role as a guest speaker and feel that our visitors will connect with the truly tangible efforts he has made throughout his career helping to preserve, literally, thousands of acres of land.”
Leonard’s talk is part of an on-going lecture series being held at Grandfather Mountain. On Sept. 17, the featured speaker will be Andy Hill, regional director of MountainTrue High Country and Watauga Riverkeeper. The 2022 lineup also features a Thursday evening event on Sept. 29 with CBS television’s “Sunday Morning” correspondent Conor Knighton.