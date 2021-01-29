Tennessee Climate Office Established At ETSU
The Climate Office for the state of Tennessee has been officially recognized at East Tennessee State University by the American Association of State Climatologists.
TCO at ETSU has been fulfilling the basic responsibilities of a state climate office since its establishment in 2016, providing climate data services to state agencies, researchers and citizens and studying the impact of drought, extreme rainfall, severe storms and other hazards, a release says. An earlier state climate office had operated under the direction of the Tennessee Valley Authority but ceased operations in 2006.
The TCO at ETSU is led by Dr. Andrew Joyner and Wil Tollefson, state climatologist and assistant state climatologist, respectively. Joyner is an associate professor and Tollefson is a lecturer in the Department of Geosciences in ETSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Biden Commits To Environmental Actions
A news release from the White House on Wednesday said President Biden signed an executive order that "commits to the goal of conserving at least 30 percent of our lands and oceans by 2030 and launches a process for stakeholder engagement from agricultural and forest landowners, fishermen, Tribes, States, Territories, local officials, and others to identify strategies that will result in broad participation
"The order also calls for the establishment of a Civilian Climate Corps Initiative to put a new generation of Americans to work conserving and restoring public lands and waters, increasing reforestation, increasing carbon sequestration in the agricultural sector, protecting biodiversity, improving access to recreation, and addressing the changing climate."