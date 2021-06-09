Isn’t it nice when you meet someone who is able to explain something that you’ve always been curious about? Recently, Jeff McNeese was that someone for the staff at the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center.
McNeese donated a Sears cream separator that he picked up at a farm auction and took time to show the staff how it works so they can share the knowledge with others.
A cream separator? What is cream exactly? Whether you know intimately, aren’t quite sure, or have no clue, is a good indicator of your age or if you’ve ever attended a field trip or Farm Day Camp at the Rural Resources farm where hundreds have milked the cow and made butter. But still, understanding the concept of cream rising to the top of a jar of non-homogenized milk is not always something that kids have the context to understand. Talk about whipped cream though, and everybody pays attention!
For Jeff, milk is in his genes. His father and grandfather ran a dairy until he was 15. At the University of Tennessee, he found himself studying Food Technology and working in the dairy lab. He then went on to work in cheese plants beginning in 1977, eventually coming home to what the old timers will remember as the Kraft plant right here in Greeneville. By the time Jeff arrived, it was owned by Dairy Farmers of America. It has operated under several names and still operates today.
His love and skill of all-things dairy extends to the tips of his fingers where he can feel milk or cream or butter or cheese curd and know if it’s ready or “not quite there yet” in the process of transforming the ubiquitous white liquid that comes from a cow into cheese, butter, or another delicious dairy product.
Jeff also understands how centrifugal force can divide milk into its two main components: skim milk and cream, that is if you have a cream separator! But to understand the equipment, one has to understand that cream — the fat in milk — is lighter, but thicker, than skim. When the separator’s handle is cranked, achieving one turn per second, whole, non-homogenized milk is at the mercy of a set of internal spinning cones, each with holes in them.
The less viscous part of the milk — the skim — separates from the lighter but thicker cream. The skim finds its way through the holes in the sides of the cones and is directed to one spout, while the cream drops down and comes out a different spout. This separation allows for butter to be made from the cream and mozzarella to be made from the skim — just two of many possible milk products.
Of course, a cream separator isn’t absolutely necessary to separate cream from skim. Time to let the cream float to the top and a spoon to skim it off works too. But that’s not as much fun as cranking a handle and watching the components of milk “magically” separate.
Children are welcome to participate in programs at the Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center to learn about farming and food. To sign up children ages 4-12 for Farm Day Camp, go to the website RuralResources.net so they can have their own hands-on experiences on the farm and in the kitchen.
Rural Resources will also be participating in an ARC&D Farm tour on June 26. Visit arcd.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center seeks to connect farms, food, and our community by facilitating learning experiences to build a vital and sustainable local food economy. It’s located at 2870 Holly Creek Road, Greeneville.