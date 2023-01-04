The award-winning East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is touring much of the region in early January.
The Chorale is the premier auditioned choral ensemble in the ETSU Department of Music. The ensemble has a long tradition of excellence, including tours both within the United States and abroad. In the summer of 2022, they won the Grand Prix Championship of the Bratislava International Music Agency Competition. Members are selected through a rigorous audition process and must be dedicated to the highest level of artistry. The group performs a variety of styles and genres, ranging from music of the Renaissance to newly composed works to classical to pop.
Here’s a look at the concert schedule:
• Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol located at 701 Florida Ave.
• Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Jefferson County High School auditorium located at 115 Dumplin Valley Road in Dandridge. This is a combined concert with the Jefferson County High School Choir, Morristown-Hamblen East High School Choir, and Morristown-Hamblen West High School Choir.
• Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Knoxville located at 510 West Main St.
• Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Signal Mountain located at 630 Mississippi Ave.
• Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City located at 201 South Roan St. This is the tour homecoming concert.
Repertoire highlights for this tour program include: “A Choral Flourish” by R. Vaughan Williams; “Alleluia” by Elaine Hagenberg; “Shenandoah,” arranged by Gwyneth Walker; “God Is With Us” by John Tavener; and “Jubilate Deo a8” by Giovanni Gabrieli. Additionally, the Chorale will perform a selection of familiar holiday songs and popular songs, including “What a Wonderful World” and “The Times They are A-Changing.”
Questions about the tour may be directed to the ETSU Department of Music at music@etsu.edu or by calling 423-439-4270 during normal business hours.