JOHNSON CITY — The choral ensembles of East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music will open their fall concert season with a “Choral Collage” on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.
The concert will feature a wide range of styles, from Renaissance to contemporary, an announcement said.
Ensembles performing during the program are the ETSU Chorale and Belles women’s choir, conducted by Dr. Matthew Potterton, chair of the Department of Music and director of choral activities, along with the BucsWorth men’s choir and Greyscale, conducted by Dr. Alan Stevens, associate director of choral activities.
The Chorale is fresh off a summer in which the ensemble earned first-place honors in the Youth and Adult Folk Song Choir categories and competed for the title of Choir of the World in the renowned Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in Wales, United Kingdom, the release said.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Munsey Church is located at 201 E. Market St. in downtown Johnson City.
For tickets or more information, contact the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4276 or musicevents@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.