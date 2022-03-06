JOHNSON CITY – Brian Regan will bring his unique perspectives on human behavior to the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts on June 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the center’s ETSU Foundation Grand Hall, according to a news release.
Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country, event organizers said, with Vanity Fair calling Regan, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Regan’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year, according to event organizers.
“As a follow up to our two April classic rock shows, we are happy to announce another 2022 ETSU Martin Center Series event featuring a show for the whole family, comedian Brian Regan,” said Jennifer Clements, executive director of the Martin Center and University Events. “Brian is a master of observational comedy who will have everyone rolling in the aisles with his facial expressions and Gumby-like physicality.”
Regan co-stars in Peter Farrelly’s TV series, “Loudermilk,” which premiered its third season in April 2021, streaming on Amazon Prime. Farrelly cast Regan in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser, and Regan is receiving praise for his portrayal of Mugsy, a recovering addict who is estranged from his family. The first two seasons of “Loudermilk” originally aired on AT&T’s Audience Network and moved to Amazon Prime in March 2021.
In February 2021, Regan premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, “Brian Regan: On The Rocks,” which was shot at Tuachan Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater in Utah. Regan’s first Netflix special, “Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers,” premiered to rave reviews in November 2017 and is also available as a vinyl album.
Regan also stars in his own Netflix series, “Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan,” which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Regan and Jerry Seinfeld executive produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.
Regan made his London debut on Feb. 2, 2019, at The Leicester Square Theatre and he made his Kennedy Center debut with two sold-out shows in 2019. He appeared at Carnegie Hall on November 11, 2017, following years of performances in New York City’s finest theaters, including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall.
His tour has included visits to Denver’s legendary 8,600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 12,500-seat EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City.
In 2015, Regan made history with his stand-up special, “Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall,” as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.
A regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Regan is the rare guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Fallon, according to event organizers. Previously, Regan was a regular guest on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” making 28 appearances on the CBS show.
On the silver screen, Regan made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock’s film, “Top Five,” and he is a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which is now streaming on Netflix.
For more information on Regan and his shows, visit brianregan.com. For more about the Martin Center or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.