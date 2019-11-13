JOHNSON CITY – “Party” is the theme for November in East Tennessee State University’s “Re-Generation: A Johnson City Story Slam” series.
The free public Story Slam will be Friday at 8 p.m. at JRH Brewing, 458 W. Walnut St. Donations at the door will be welcome.
The “Re-Generation” storytelling concert series opens the door to audience members instead of paid professional tellers. These events follow the story slam concept that originated in 2001 with The Moth, a non-profit literary society from New York, and spread to cities around the country.
Storytellers in the audience may share true tales based on their interpretations of the “Party” theme. Stories should be 10 minutes or less in length and should not be read from a manuscript.
Patrons who wish to tell a story may drop their names into a bowl, and names will be drawn at random to compete. Three novice judges selected from the audience will pick the winners, and the first-place winner will receive a cash prize from donations collected at the door. Individuals whose names are not drawn to compete will have an opportunity to share their stories during an “open mic” session following the competition.
“Re-Generation: A Johnson City Story Slam” is sponsored by the ETSU Department of Communication and Performance and its Storytelling Program, along with the student organization ETSU TaleTellers.
Adult themes and material are possible, so the event is not suitable for children.
For more information contact the ETSU Storytelling Program at 423-439-7606 or storytel@etsu.edu, or Dr. Delanna Reed at 423-439-7601 or reeddk@etsu.edu.