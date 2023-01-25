East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam this Thursday, Jan. 26.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at The Down Home, 300 W. Main St., in Johnson City. Doors open at 7 p.m.
This month’s Story Slam theme is “Expectations.” Participants are encouraged to share stories about yearning, anticipation, waiting or things working out in unanticipated ways, an ETSU news release says.
“Each Re-Generation Story Slam is completely unique and exhilarating,” says producer and graduate assistant Cory Howard, in the release. “Listening to someone share a story from their life on stage, whether funny or profound, is a rare privilege that is as intimate and connective as it is entertaining.”
The rules are:
• Audience members wishing to tell a story will drop their name into a fishbowl. The emcee will draw 10 names randomly.
• Participants will have five minutes to tell a story. The story should be true, related to the theme and told, not read.
• The audience will vote for their favorite story, and the top storyteller gets $50.
There is no admission price, but organizers request a $5-$10 donation.
Adult-themed stories are likely, organizers note.
Presented by ETSU Storytelling, the event is also made possible by the student organization Storyteller Collective at ETSU, the Department of Communication and Performance and The Down Home.
Following this story slam, there will be two more events for the season on Feb. 23 with the theme “Chance” and March 23 featuring the theme “Changes.”
Contact Storytelling at storytel@etsu or 423-439-7606 for additional information.