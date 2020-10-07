JOHNSON CITY – The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will launch its fall 2020 season with a virtual performance of the drama “Appropriate” by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins on Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the show are free but patrons will need to obtain a ticket in order to access the link.
In “Appropriate,” every estranged member of the Lafayette clan has descended upon the crumbling Arkansas homestead to settle the accounts of the newly-dead patriarch. As his three adult children sort through a lifetime of hoarded mementos and junk, they collide over clutter, debt and a contentious family history.
But after a disturbing discovery surfaces among their father’s possessions, the reunion takes a turn for the explosive, unleashing a series of crackling surprises and confrontations.
Entertainment Weekly describes “Appropriate” as “…prodigiously gifted… [Branden Jacobs-Jenkins] effortlessly and believably taps into a white family’s dysfunction, infuses the script with unforced, viperish humor… ‘Appropriate’ is an uncommonly deft dramatic and technical achievement,” while Time Out (Chicago) writes “…an exceptionally brilliant piece of writing…gut-punchingly honest work.”
The Friday, Oct. 9 performance will be the only time the show will be streamed. There will not be an archived recording of “Appropriate” available.
Tickets for “Appropriate” can be reserved by visiting www.etsu.edu/theatre. For more information, contact ETSU Theatre and Dance at 423-439-6511.