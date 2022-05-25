Actor and musician Eugene Wolf will bring his one-man show “The Book of Mamaw” to Greene County’s Appalachian Auditorium on Saturday, May 28.
Show time is 7 p.m.
A Greeneville native, Wolf has enjoyed a 42-year career as a professional actor and musician. Well-known for his many years of talented work with the Barter Theatre, in Abingdon, Va., and his band, The Brother Boys, Wolf has performed across the United States and in many parts of the world. However, he is quick to point out that he has never forgotten his roots in Greene County.
His autobiographical play “The Book of Mamaw” is a musical comedy, based on his reflections of the love and support that he received as a child from the grandmother who raised him.
In a recent telephone interview with The Greeneville Sun, Wolf talked about the inspiration behind his award-winning play, and his excitement about bringing it to the community where the story first began.
“My mamaw and my granddaddy were both from the Rabbit Hill and Cedar Creek communities,” Wolf said. “They moved to town (to Greeneville) in 1949.
“I was born in 1954. My mama was just 18 years old when she had me, and things didn’t work out with my daddy,” he said. “He abandoned us.”
Wolf ended up living with his grandparents, Walter and Bernice (Gentry) Rader, whom he lovingly referred to as Mamaw and Daddy.
On Sunday afternoons after church, Wolf said that his grandparents would often take him to visit family in the St. James, Rabbit Hill, Long Creek and Del Rio communities of Greene and Cocke counties. His grandfather had sisters who lived there.
“My granddaddy grew up in the St. James Lutheran Church. But when he met my mamaw, she made him convert to the Mt. Olivet Church of Christ,” Wolf said with a laugh. He noted that his Mamaw was a devout Church of Christ member.
“A lot of this (story) is in my show,” Wolf said. “I’m telling the story about how I became who I am because of the foundation they gave me.”
Wolf firmly believes that he would have never fully developed his musical and acting abilities if it had not been for the support and encouragement that he received as a child from his grandmother.
He recalled one of his first memories of music was the old Valleydale Pigs commercial on television. The marching band of pigs sang the praises of Valleydale-brand meats in a catchy tune.
“I would get excited when the Valleydale Pigs came on, and Mamaw noticed it,” he said.
“So she started getting me to sing, and she put me in a talent contest at the Capitol Theatre when I was two years old … and I won that talent contest!”
Wolf’s grandfather died in 1970 at the age of 61. A couple of years after his death, his grandmother met Bill Alma, while she was working for the Foster Grandparent program at Greene Valley Developmental Center. They wed in 1972 and were married for about 11 years until Bill’s death in 1983. Bernice passed away in 1990 at the age of 78.
After performing “The Book of Mamaw” before enthusiastic audiences in this region, Wolf took the play to New York City about two years ago — just prior to the pandemic hitting the area.
“We played 42nd Street,” he said.
The performance won the United Solo and Backstage Magazine Audience Award. It was selected among over 120 one-person theatrical productions.
Wolf was subsequently invited to perform the play at the United Solo Festival in London, England, the largest solo theatrical festival in the world.
Due to the pandemic, however, Wolf wasn’t about to take “Mamaw” across the pond. However, he is planning to reapply for the festival, and he feels certain that he will eventually perform it in London.
“I’ve been mighty fortunate,” Wolf said of his decades in the entertainment business. “I LOVE to perform. I’m now 67 years old and I’ve had my professional career for 42 years — and I’ve been able to do the thing I love for the past 42 years and make a living doing it,” he said.
“I feel like the luckiest man in the world.”
On his biological father’s side of the family, Wolf said he has discovered during the past decade that he has five brothers and sisters.
“The last one I found lives in Olympia, Washington,” he said. “I was performing out there with my band, The Brother Boys, and I met that brother. Now, he and his wife going to be traveling to Tennessee and coming to see my upcoming show in St. James.”
Tickets to see “The Book of Mamaw” at the Appalachian Auditorium are available for purchase online at appalachian-auditorium.org. The cost is $15.
For assistance with purchasing online tickets, call 651-406-3908.
The Appalachian Auditorium is located at 3220 St. James Road. From Greeneville, take State Route 321. Just after crossing the Nolichucky River at Love Bridge, take the first left, (which is St. James Road.) From there, go 3.5 miles and the venue is on the right, across from St. James Lutheran Church.
Visit appalachian-auditorium.org for more details.