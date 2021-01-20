A local birder reports sighting a flock of nearly three dozen evening grosbeaks in his backyard.
Evening grosbeaks are songbirds in the finch family with thick, strong beaks. During summer months, they forage for insect larvae in treetops. They are inclined to flock together in the winter, when they primarily feed on seeds, berries and small fruits. Evening Grosbeak populations have been declining but they are not considered endangered.
Evening grosbeaks are “birds that have not been seen in twenty years by us, and never ever in these quantities,” said Mountain Birder, who asked his name not be used to avoid having too many birders flock to his backyard too.
Mountain Birder and his wife have traveled over the years to pursue their birdwatching hobby but built a bird blind 50 yards from their house about five years ago. The blind sits in a 35-foot by 35-foot area with shrubs and trees on either side. The blind is an insulated, 4-foot by 8-foot structure with two large windows. The windows were installed at an incline to reduce the impact, should any birds fly into it.
“Now, any bird watcher might ask, ‘Why all the glass? Birds will see you!’ said Mountain Birder.
“We thought of that when we built it and bought, through a birding magazine, a life size cut-out (of a person) with actual life size face picture and we clothed him with shirt & hat. The birds are used to seeing a human figure in there all the time. Even migrating birds do not seem to mind us as long as there are no quick movements. It is not uncommon to have them a mere few feet away.”
“The bird blind area expanded to include a 20 gallon waterfall pond in warm months and a heated 30 bird bath in the winter,” explained Birder. “There are 12 feeding stations that offer seeds, corn, and suet. Since the blind has electricity, we have heat. So, every morning we have our breakfast in the blind and then spend most evenings before supper there. My wife calls it our ‘Blind Date.’
“We have close to 24 feeding stations on the property and go through around 100 to 150 pounds of seed every month.”
Birder said he and his wife have sighted 103 species of birds for a yard count and each year adds another one or two.
“This year looking out our kitchen window my wife said, you need to get over here,” Birder said. “Outside, in another feeding area there were Evening Grosbeaks. We see Rose breasted Grosbeaks during migration, but we have not seen the Evening Grosbeaks in at least twenty years. We have read and heard from other bird watchers how they have been seriously declining, but here they were. About a dozen of them.
“We immediately put out more of their favorite food, black oil sunflower seeds. The next day we didn’t see any. We thought ‘Well, they moved on.’ But we put out more, and the following day we had 22 on the ground feeding.”
Birder and his wife set up the blind area for their visitors’ favorite foods and now the evening grosbeaks are feeding in both locations on their property.
“It’s been over two weeks and our highest ground count is 34 with many more coming in and out,” Birder said, adding, “We thought we should let our area birdwatchers know of this find. We live in the South Greene area, so birdwatchers, watch those yard feeders. In the past month we have had a Bald Eagle, the Red breasted Nuthatch ( resident is White breasted), The Hairy Woodpecker, and a number of others that you don’t often see this time of year.
“My wife asked, ‘How do you think they find us?’ I said, ‘Beats me! We’re not even on Facebook.’”